Titans Releasing Three Including P Brett Kern

According to Adam Schefter, the Titans are releasing P Brett Kern on Monday.

The veteran was competing with undrafted rookie Ryan Stonehouse for the starting job. He had agreed to a reworked contract this offseason.

Schefter added S Adrian Colbert is also among the Titans’ cuts. Terry McCormick reports they have also released OL Willie Wright.

Kern, 36, originally signed on with the Broncos as an undrafted free agent back in 2008. He lasted just over a year in Denver before being claimed off of waivers by the Titans.

Kern has gone on to play the past 13 seasons for the Titans. The Titans signed him to a four-year extension worth $12.55 million in 2019.

In 2021, Kern appeared in 14 games and totaled 2,105 punt yards on 47 attempts (44.8 YPA), which includes 18 punts downed inside the 20-yard line.