Titans Request DC Interview With Cowboys DL Coach Aaron Whitecotton

According to Jeremy Fowler, the Titans requested an interview with Cowboys DL coach Aaron Whitecotton for their defensive coordinator job.

Whitecotton also interviewed for Dallas’ DC vacancy. He was also Tennessee’s new HC Robert Saleh‘s defensive line coach during his time with the Jets.

This marks the first interview request for the DC role on Saleh’s staff.

Whitecotton, 43, began his NFL coaching career with the Jaguars in 2013 as an assistant to the defensive staff.

In 2016 Jacksonville promoted him to assistant defensive line coach before he joined the Bills in 2017 as an administrative assistant to the head coach.

He spent the next two seasons in Buffalo as an assistant defensive line coach before joining the 49ers in the same role in 2020.

Whitecotton was hired by the Jets as their DL coach in 2021 and spent a total of four seasons with the team. He was then hired with the Cowboys in the same role for the 2025 season.