Titans Requesting To Interview Eagles OC Brian Johnson For HC Job

According to Jordan Schultz, the Titans are requesting to interview Eagles OC Brian Johnson for their head coaching job.

Here’s an updated list of candidates for Tennessee:

Lions DC Aaron Glenn (Requested Interview)

Raiders Interim HC Antonio Pierce (Requested Interview)

Cowboys DC Dan Quinn (Requested Interview)

Giants OC Mike Kafka (Requested Interview)

Ravens DC Mike Macdonald (Requested Interview)

Lions OC Ben Johnson (Requested Interview)

Texans OC Bobby Slowik (Requested Interview)

Eagles OC Brian Johnson (Requested Interview)

(Requested Interview) Bengals OC Brian Callahan

Johnson, 36, took his first coaching job as the QBs coach at Utah in 2010. He worked his way up to offensive coordinator before departing to become the QBs coach at Mississippi State in 2014.

From there, Johnson had stints with Houston and Florida before the Eagles hired him as their QBs coach in 2021.

The Eagles then promoted Johnson to their offensive coordinator in 2023.

In 2023, the Eagles offense under Johnson finished eighth in total yards and seventh in points, placing eighth in rushing yards and 16th in passing yards.

