Taulia Tagovailoa Signs With CFL’s Hamilton Tiger-Cats

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the CFL announced Monday that they’ve signed former Maryland QB Taulia Tagovailoa to a contract.

Tagovailoa, 24, began his college career at Alabama before transferring to Maryland in 2020. He was second-team All-B1G each of his last two years in college.

Tagovailoa wound up going undrafted out of Maryland a few months ago. He tried out for the Cardinals and Seahawks, but was not signed to a deal.

For his career, Tagovailoa threw for 11,256 yards while completing 67.1 percent of his passes to go along with 76 touchdowns and 37 interceptions over the course of 46 games.