Taulia Tagovailoa Signs With CFL’s Hamilton Tiger-Cats

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the CFL announced Monday that they’ve signed former Maryland QB Taulia Tagovailoa to a contract.
ticats add Big Ten's all-time passing yards leader Tagovailoa 👀
We've signed 🇺🇸 QB Taulia Tagovailoa
🗞️ | https://t.co/1h3wB12QnU#TheHammer pic.twitter.com/ltuXRUaiQ0
— Hamilton Tiger-Cats (@Ticats) June 10, 2024
Tagovailoa, 24, began his college career at Alabama before transferring to Maryland in 2020. He was second-team All-B1G each of his last two years in college.
Tagovailoa wound up going undrafted out of Maryland a few months ago. He tried out for the Cardinals and Seahawks, but was not signed to a deal.
For his career, Tagovailoa threw for 11,256 yards while completing 67.1 percent of his passes to go along with 76 touchdowns and 37 interceptions over the course of 46 games.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!