NFC Notes: Brock Purdy, Byron Murphy II, 49ers, Packers, Seahawks

49ers

49ers QB Brock Purdy is fully healthy for OTAs this year, a drastic change from last season where he was rehabbing a torn UCL. San Francisco HC Kyle Shanahan talked about how valuable it is for Purdy to go through the offseason healthy.

“He is definitely ahead of where he was last year this time, but I mean it was just real cool being able to go through a whole year of cutups just like we did last year and just starting in Phase 1,” Shanahan said, via Kyle Madson of the Niners Wire. “The command he had of going out there with the drills and everything and really trying to apply the stuff we had just been watching in the meeting rooms, that really happened all off our 2023 tape.”

“Last year he had to do it and then it would just be frustrating for him because he couldn’t really go work on it. He had to just visualize and think about it and had to wait for that opportunity in training camp. This year right away it’s been awesome for him to lead us through the whole offseason, just drill wise and everything. It’s he’s been great to have for a first full offseason.”

Packers

The Packers doubled up on linebacker with former Missouri LB Ty’Ron Hopper in the third round, reaching a few rounds ahead of consensus with the pick. Packers GM Brian Gutekunst defended the pick, saying they had him rated in the top two rounds on their board and had a time on him that was at least a tenth of a second faster than his official 4.68-second pro day 40 time. However, Gutekunst’s favorite attribute was Hopper’s proficiency against the run, which tracks given he likely slots in as Green Bay’s SAM backer in their new 4-3 defense.

“He’s really physical. He can run, but his stopping power when he takes on blockers is pretty impressive,” Gutekunst said via the Athletic’s Matt Schneidman. “Very serious-minded guy. I think he really helped change that defense. The Missouri defense this year was excellent.”

Seahawks

Seahawks HC Mike Macdonald said it will “take some time” to fully incorporate first-round DT Byron Murphy II into their system and they are keeping the competition high in their defensive tackle group.

“It’s going to take some time, how to operate,” Macdonald said, via John Boyle of the team’s site. “Our vets have been great leading the guys, showing them routines, keeping the competition high, and bringing them along. We want to respect everybody, and the rookies have to do their part as well to respect those guys that have laid the foundation in front of them. We’ve got a great group, I’m really excited. The guys are working well together.”