Titans Rookie OLB Rashad Weaver Suffers Broken Fibula

Titans rookie pass rusher Rashad Weaver suffered a broken right fibula during Sunday’s win over the Colts, according to Paul Kuharsky.

You can expect the Titans to place him on injured reserve in the coming days and add someone to their roster.

Weaver, 23, was selected with the No. 135 overall pick in the fourth round of the 2021 draft by the Titans. He signed a four-year, $4,139,662 contract that includes a $659,662 signing bonus.

In 2021, Weaver has appeared in one game for the Titans.

During his five-year college career, he recorded 110 total tackles, 34.5 tackles for loss, 17 sacks, five forced fumbles and nine pass defenses in 35 career games.