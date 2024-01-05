Titans Rule Out Will Levis, Starting Ryan Tannehill

Titans HC Mike Vrabel announced they’ve ruled out QB Will Levis from Week 18 and will start Ryan Tannehill, per Paul Kuharsky.

Levis left Tennessee’s previous game against the Texans due to a foot injury and will now miss the regular season finale against the Jaguars.

The rookie also suffered a high ankle sprain that forced him to miss Week 16.

Tannehill suffered a high ankle sprain in Week 6, which is the same ankle he had surgery on last off-season. He was then replaced by Levis, who retained the starting job by performing well in Tannehill’s absence.

Levis, 24, originally began his college career at Penn State before transferring to Kentucky for the 2021 season. He started two seasons for the Wildcats. The Titans selected him in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Levis signed a four-year $9,542,166 rookie contract with a $3,939,757 signing bonus and will carry a cap figure of $1,734,939 for 2023.

In 2023, Levis has appeared in nine games for the Titans and completed 59 percent of his passes for 1,792 yards, eight touchdowns, and four interceptions.

Tannehill, 35, is a former first-round pick of the Dolphins back in 2012. After six seasons, Miami traded Tannehill to the Titans in 2019 for draft compensation.

As a part of the trade, Tannehill reworked his contract to a one-year, $1.875 million deal with the potential for more incentives. He then signed a four-year, $118 million deal in 2020.

Tannehill was set to make a base salary of $24.5 million in 2021 when he restructured his deal. He’s due $27 million in the final year of his deal in 2023.

In 2023, Tannehill has appeared in nine games for the Titans and completed 64.7 percent of his passes for 1,448 yards, two touchdowns and six interceptions. He’s also added 77 rushing yards on 14 carries and an additional touchdown.