Titans Sign 16 Undrafted Free Agents

By
Nate Bouda
-

The Tennessee Titans announced Friday that they’ve officially signed 16 undrafted free agents to contracts. 

Titans Helmet

The full list includes:

  1. NC State K Brayden Narveson
  2. Tennessee RB Jabari Small
  3. Washington RB Dillon Johnson
  4. Youngstown State WR Bryce Oliver
  5. Northern Iowa WR Sam Schnee
  6. Iowa TE Steven Stilianos
  7. Temple TE David Martin-Robinson
  8. Liberty OL X’Zauvea Gadlin
  9. Eastern Michigan OL Brian Dooley
  10. Texas Tech OL Cole Spencer
  11. Penn State S Keaton Ellis
  12. Tennessee CB Gabe Jeudy-Lally
  13. Towson State DB Robert Javier
  14. Western Carolina CB Rod Gattison
  15. Kansas State DE Khalid Duke
  16. Rutgers DL Isaiah Iton

Johnson, 22, began his career at Mississippi State before transferring to Washington. He was named Second-team All-Pac-12 in 2023.

In three seasons with the Bulldogs and one with the Huskies, Johnson started 28 of his 49 games. He rushed 462 times for 2,393 yards (5.2 YPC) and 27 touchdowns. He also caught 173 passes for 1,054 yards (6.1 YPC) and one touchdown.

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply