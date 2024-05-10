Titans Sign 16 Undrafted Free Agents

The Tennessee Titans announced Friday that they’ve officially signed 16 undrafted free agents to contracts.

The full list includes:

NC State K Brayden Narveson Tennessee RB Jabari Small Washington RB Dillon Johnson Youngstown State WR Bryce Oliver Northern Iowa WR Sam Schnee Iowa TE Steven Stilianos Temple TE David Martin-Robinson Liberty OL X’Zauvea Gadlin Eastern Michigan OL Brian Dooley Texas Tech OL Cole Spencer Penn State S Keaton Ellis Tennessee CB Gabe Jeudy-Lally Towson State DB Robert Javier Western Carolina CB Rod Gattison Kansas State DE Khalid Duke Rutgers DL Isaiah Iton

Johnson, 22, began his career at Mississippi State before transferring to Washington. He was named Second-team All-Pac-12 in 2023.

In three seasons with the Bulldogs and one with the Huskies, Johnson started 28 of his 49 games. He rushed 462 times for 2,393 yards (5.2 YPC) and 27 touchdowns. He also caught 173 passes for 1,054 yards (6.1 YPC) and one touchdown.