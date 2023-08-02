Titans Sign C Jimmy Murray, Waive WR Jacob Copeland

The Tennessee Titans announced they have signed C Jimmy Murray to the roster.

In a corresponding move, the Titans waived rookie WR Jacob Copeland.

Murray, 28, signed with the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent out of Holy Cross in 2018. He was waived coming out of the preseason and signed back to the practice squad each of his first two seasons.

Kansas City elected to release Murray during the 2019 season and he caught on with the Jets. He bounced on and off the roster for a few years, returning on a futures deal for 2020 and returning to the practice squad coming out of the preseason in 2021.

The Jets cut Murray during the season and he had stints on the practice squad with the Titans and Ravens. He stuck around in Baltimore on a futures deal for the 2022 season but was cut coming out of the preseason.

The Jaguars signed Murray to the practice squad shortly after and re-signed him to a futures deal for the 2023 season. However, he was released in May.

For his career, Murray has appeared in two games for the Chiefs in 2018.