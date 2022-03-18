Titans Sign CB Buster Skrine

The Tennessee Titans announced Friday that they’ve signed CB Buster Skrine to a contract.

Skrine, 32, is a former fifth-round pick by the Browns in the 2011 NFL Draft. He finished his four-year rookie contract with Cleveland and signed a four-year deal with the Jets in 2015. He finished his deal with New York and was entering the open market for the second time in his career.

Skrine signed a three-year, $16.5 million contract with the Bears back in 2019 and had one year left on the deal when Chicago released him last year.

The 49ers signed him to a contract late last season before releasing him soon after.

In 2021, Buster Skrine appeared in seven games for the 49ers and Titans and recorded 17 tackles, one interception and three pass deflections.