Titans Sign CB Shakur Brown

The Tennessee Titans announced Friday that they’ve signed CB Shakur Brown to a contract.
Brown, 23, wound up going undrafted out of Michigan State back in 2021. He later signed a rookie contract with the Steelers, but was waived at the start of the regular season.
After a brief stint with the Chiefs, Brown signed on to the Lions’ practice squad and was on and off of the unit last year.
During his three-year college career, Brown recorded 54 total tackles, two tackles for loss, two sacks, seven interceptions, nine pass defenses, and scored one defensive touchdown.
