Titans Sign LS Morgan Cox To One-Year Extension

The Tennessee Titans announced Friday that they’ve signed LS Morgan Cox to a one-year extension.

Cox, 36, signed with the Ravens as an undrafted free agent out of Tennessee in 2010. He re-signed as an exclusive rights free agent each of his first two seasons before inking a two-year extension in 2013.

Cox re-signed with the team in 2015 then signed a five-year, $5.6 million extension the following season. He finished out his contract and has played under one-year contracts each of the past two seasons.

In 2022, Cox appeared in all 17 games for the Titans and recorded one tackle.