Titans Sign OLB Gerri Green To Practice Squad

The Tennessee Titans announced on Thursday they have signed OLB Gerri Green to the practice squad.

He takes the place of OLB David Anenih, who was signed away by the Steelers today.

Tennessee’s practice squad now includes:

QB Logan Woodside WR Dez Fitzpatrick WR Mason Kinsey DL Larrell Murchison OL Xavier Newman OL Jordan Roos OL Andrew Rupcich DL Sam Okuayinonu DL Jayden Peevy DB Chris Jackson DB Theo Jackson TE Thomas Odukoya (International) WR Josh Gordon TE Kevin Rader LB Jack Gibbens DB Nate Brooks OLB Gerri Green

Green, 27, was drafted by the Colts in the sixth round out of Mississippi State in the 2019 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year deal worth $2.7 million but was waived by the team coming out of the preseason.

The Patriots signed Green to their practice squad before releasing him after a couple of weeks. He returned to the Colts’ practice squad and returned on a futures deal for 2020.

Green was again waived coming out of the preseason and signed to the practice squad but the Colts released him in September. He had stints with the Commanders and Raiders on the practice squad, signing a futures deal with Las Vegas for 2021. He spent the 2021 season on their practice squad and signed another futures deal for 2022 before being waived in August.

He has yet to appear in an NFL game.

During his four-year college career, Green recorded 160 total tackles, 8.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, two recoveries, three interceptions and six pass defenses in 49 games.