Titans Sign RB Jacques Patrick To PS, Cut G Jordan Roos

The Tennessee Titans announced they have signed RB Jacques Patrick to the practice squad.

The team released G Jordan Roos in a corresponding move.

Tennessee’s practice squad now includes:

LB Chance Campbell DB Shyheim Carter DT Michael Dwumfour DB Eric Garror WR Tre’Shaun Harrison WR Mason Kinsey DB Armani Marsh DE T.K. McLendon TE Thomas Odukoya (International) T John Ojukwu DT Kyle Peko TE Kevin Rader T Andrew Rupcich LB Thomas Rush K Cade York T Justin Murray RB Jacques Patrick

Patrick, 26, wound up going undrafted out of Florida State back in 2019. He didn’t catch on with an NFL team, but was drafted by the Tampa Bay Vipers of the XFL for their 2020 season.

Patrick signed a three-year deal with the Bengals. He was on and off of their roster before having brief stints with the 49ers, Panthers and Ravens.

Patrick returned to the Bengals last year, but was among the team’s roster cuts coming out of the preseason. He had a stint in the XFL for the 2023 spring season before landing with the Broncos in May. Denver cut him after just a month, however, and he caught on with the Titans during training camp.

In 2021, Patrick appeared in two games for the 49ers and rushed for 12 yards on two carries.