Titans Sign S A.J. Moore, Waive DT Curtis Brooks

According to Paul Kuharsky, the Titans are bringing back veteran S A.J. Moore on a one-year deal and waiving DT Curtis Brooks in a corresponding move.

Moore, 27, wound up going undrafted out of Ole Miss back in 2018. He agreed to a three-year, $1.71 million contract with the Patriots, but was waived a few months later.

The Texans later claimed Moore off of waivers and later re-signed him to a one-year restricted tender worth $2.183 million for the 2021 season. Moore was then signed to another one-year deal by the Titans for the 2022 season.

In 2022, Moore appeared in one game for the Titans and recorded no statistics.