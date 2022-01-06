Titans Sign Two Players To Practice Squad

According to Jim Wyatt of the team’s official site, the Titans re-signed DB Chris Jones and LB Joe Jones to their practice squad on Thursday. 

Tennessee’s practice squad now includes:

  1. DB Briean Boddy-Calhoun 
  2. LB Jamal Carter 
  3. WR Mason Kinsey
  4. G Jordan Roos
  5. TE Austin Fort
  6. OT Christian DiLauro
  7. OT Derwin Gray
  8. C Daniel Munyer
  9. QB Kevin Hogan
  10. WR Cody Hollister  
  11. DE Amani Bledsoe
  12. DE Kevin Strong
  13. LB Tuzar Skipper
  14. RB Jordan Wilkins
  15. DB Nate Brooks
  16. OT Cedric Ogbuehi
  17. OT Paul Adams (COVID-19)
  18. DE Da’Shawn Hand
  19. DB Chris Jones
  20. LB Joe Jones

Jones, 26, wound up signing on with the Lions as an undrafted free agent out of Nebraska back in 2018. He agreed to a three-year, $1.71 million contract with the Lions but was waived coming out of the preseason.

Jones later signed to the Cardinals’ practice squad and was signed to the active roster late in 2018. He bounced on and off the roster in 2019 before being waived coming out of camp and re-signed to the practice squad. However, the Lions signed him to their active roster soon after. 

Detroit elected to waive Jones after a couple of months and he was claimed by the Vikings. Minnesota declined to tender him as a restricted free agent this offseason and he signed a one-year deal with the Titans. He’s bounced on and off Tennessee’s practice squad. 

In 2021, Jones has appeared in seven games and recorded six total tackles and no interceptions. 

