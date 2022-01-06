Titans Sign Two Players To Practice Squad

According to Jim Wyatt of the team’s official site, the Titans re-signed DB Chris Jones and LB Joe Jones to their practice squad on Thursday.

Tennessee’s practice squad now includes:

DB Briean Boddy-Calhoun LB Jamal Carter WR Mason Kinsey G Jordan Roos TE Austin Fort OT Christian DiLauro OT Derwin Gray C Daniel Munyer QB Kevin Hogan WR Cody Hollister DE Amani Bledsoe DE Kevin Strong LB Tuzar Skipper RB Jordan Wilkins DB Nate Brooks OT Cedric Ogbuehi OT Paul Adams (COVID-19) DE Da’Shawn Hand DB Chris Jones LB Joe Jones

Jones, 26, wound up signing on with the Lions as an undrafted free agent out of Nebraska back in 2018. He agreed to a three-year, $1.71 million contract with the Lions but was waived coming out of the preseason.

Jones later signed to the Cardinals’ practice squad and was signed to the active roster late in 2018. He bounced on and off the roster in 2019 before being waived coming out of camp and re-signed to the practice squad. However, the Lions signed him to their active roster soon after.

Detroit elected to waive Jones after a couple of months and he was claimed by the Vikings. Minnesota declined to tender him as a restricted free agent this offseason and he signed a one-year deal with the Titans. He’s bounced on and off Tennessee’s practice squad.

In 2021, Jones has appeared in seven games and recorded six total tackles and no interceptions.