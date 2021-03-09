Titans Sign WR Marcus Johnson

The Tennessee Titans announced Tuesday that they’ve signed WR Marcus Johnson to a contract.

Johnson, 26, wound up signing a three-year, $1.62 million contract with the Eagles as an undrafted free agent out of Texas back in 2016. He was on and off of the Eagles’ practice squad before being traded to the Seahawks.

From there, the Seahawks traded Johnson to the Colts at the start of the 2018 season. He returned to the Colts on an exclusive rights contract but Indianapolis declined to tender Johnson as a restricted free agent last year.

Johnson later returned to the Colts and was added to their active roster in October.

In 2020, Johnson appeared in 11 games for the Colts and caught 14 passes for 255 yards receiving and a touchdown.