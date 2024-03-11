Titans Signing C Lloyd Cushenberry

Jonathan Jones reports that the Titans are signing C Lloyd Cushenberry to a contract.

Cushenberry, 26, was a two-year starter at LSU and earned second-team All-American honors in his final season. The Broncos selected him with the No. 83 pick in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

He finished out a four-year, $4,655,988 rookie contract that included a $946,174 signing bonus and was testing the open market for the first time in 2024.

In 2023, Cushenberry appeared in and started all 17 games at center for the Broncos.

We had him included in our Top 100 -2024 NFL Free Agents list.