Titans Signing CB Chidobe Awuzie To Three-Year Deal

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that the Titans are signing CB Chidobe Awuzie to a three-year contract.

Awuzie, 28, is a former second-round pick by the Cowboys in the 2017 NFL Draft out of Colorado. He played out the final year of his four-year, $4.3 million rookie contract and tested the market as an unrestricted free agent in 2021.

Awuzie signed a three-year, $21.75 million deal with the Bengals. He missed the remainder of the 2022 season due to a torn ACL he sustained in Week 8.

In 2023, Awuzie appeared in 15 games for the Bengals and recorded 57 tackles, a fumble recovery, a forced fumble and six pass defenses.

