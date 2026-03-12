Titans Signing DB Tony Adams To One-Year Deal

The Tennessee Titans are signing free-agent DB Tony Adams to a one-year deal, according to Rich Cimini.

Adams will reunite with HC Robert Saleh, who coached him during their time together in New York.

Adams, 27, wound up going undrafted out of Illinois back in 2022. He later signed a three-year rookie contract with the Jets.

Adams managed to make the 53-man roster as a rookie and he finished out his contract with the team.

From there, the Jets re-signed him last year as an unrestricted free-agent.

In 2025, Adams appeared in 12 games for the Jets and recorded 49 tackles, one sack, three tackles for loss and five pass defenses.