Lions Officially Sign Two Players

The Detroit Lions announced they signed LB Joe Bachie and DL Jay Tufele on Wednesday.

Lions have signed LB Joe Bachie and DL Jay Tufele. pic.twitter.com/wHs8EgWO3D — Detroit Lions (@Lions) April 29, 2026

Bachie, 28, signed with the Saints as an undrafted free agent out of Michigan State following the 2020 NFL Draft. He was waived by the team coming out of camp but returned to the practice squad.

Bachie was waived by the Eagles in 2021 and later claimed off waivers by the Bengals. He was added to their practice squad coming out of the preseason and bounced on and off their active roster.

Cincinnati re-signed Bachie to one-year deals for three straight seasons before he caught on with the Colts in May of last year but was released in October. The Titans quickly signed him to their practice squad and eventually promoted him to the active roster.

In 2025, Bachie appeared in five games for the Colts and 10 games for the Titans, recording 26 tackles and one pass defense.