Titans Signing DE Arden Key To Three-Year, $21M Deal

According to Mike Garafolo, the Titans have agreed to terms with DE Arden Key on a three-year, $21 million deal that includes $13 million fully guaranteed. Key’s contract carries a max value of $24 million.

Key, 26, is a former third-round pick of the Raiders out of LSU back in 2018. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $3,286,376 contract and set to earn a base salary of $2,183,000 when the Raiders waived him.

The 49ers signed Key to their active roster and he had a solid season for the team in 2021 before signing with the Jaguars as a free agent last year.

In 2022, Key appeared in all 17 games for the Jaguars and recorded 27 total tackles, five tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, one fumble recovery and two pass defenses.