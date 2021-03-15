Titans Signing DT Denico Autry To Three-Year, $21.5M

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Titans are signing DT Denico Autry to a three-year, $21.5 million contract on Monday. Rapoport adds that he receives $9 million guaranteed and $14.25 million paid out over the first two years of the deal.

Autry, 30, originally signed on with the Packers as an undrafted free agent out of Mississippi back in 2014 but was waived after a week and claimed by the Raiders.

The Raiders decided to waive him later on and signed him to their practice squad after clearing waivers. Oakland promoted him to the active roster back in 2014 and signed him to one-year deals three years in a row.

The Colts signed him to a three-year, $17.8 million deal back in 2018. He played out the final year of his contract and made a base salary of $5,300,000 this season.

In 2020, Autry appeared in 14 games for the Colts and recorded 33 tackles and 7.5 sacks.

We have him included in our Top 100 – 2021 Free Agents list.