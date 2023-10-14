Titans Signing DT Taylor Stallworth To One-Year Deal

Brett Tessler announced that his client DT Taylor Stallworth is signing a one-year deal with the Titans.

Stallworth, 28, wound up going undrafted out of South Carolina back in May of 2018. He later agreed to a three-year, $1.71 million contract with the Saints and managed to make the team as a rookie.

Stallworth made the team again in 2019 but was waived early in December. He signed to New Orleans’ practice squad and was promoted back to the active roster later in the year.

The Saints waived Stallworth during camp in 2020 and he caught on with the Colts. Indianapolis re-signed him to a one-year extension for the 2021 season and he signed a one-year deal with the Chiefs.

Stallworth later joined the Texans and was later released from injured reserve with a settlement.

In 2022, Stallworth appeared in six games for the Chiefs and recorded four tackles. He also appeared in one game for the Texans and recorded four tackles.