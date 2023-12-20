Titans Signing LB Garret Wallow Off Texans PS

According to Aaron Wilson, the Titans are signing LB Garret Wallow to their active roster from the Texans practice squad.

He’ll fortify Tennessee’s depth at linebacker a little bit for the final three games of the season.

Wallow, 24, was a three-year starter at TCU and a first-team All-Big 12 in 2019 and 2020. He was drafted by the Texans in the fifth round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

Wallow was in the third year of a four-year rookie deal worth $3,775,882 million with a $295,882 signing bonus when the Texans waived him coming out of the preseason. He was re-signed to the practice squad and has bounced back and forth between the active roster this season.

In 2023, Wallow has appeared in two games for the Texans but has not recorded any stats.