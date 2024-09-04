Titans Signing LB Luke Gifford To Practice Squad

Per Jim Wyatt, the Titans are re-signing veteran LB Luke Gifford to their practice squad on Wednesday.

Gifford, 29, wound up going undrafted out of Nebraska. He later signed a three-year, $1.755 million contract with the Cowboys.

Gifford made the 53-man roster coming out of the preseason but was later placed on injured reserve in December with a fractured arm. He was set to be a restricted free agent, but the Cowboys declined to tender him a contract.

After signing with the Titans on a two-year deal, Gifford played mainly on special teams and wound up on injured reserve once again in 2023 due to a hamstring injury.

In 2023, Gifford appeared in 11 games for the Titans and made one start, recording six total tackles.