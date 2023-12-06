Titans Make Three Moves Including Signing P Ty Zentner

According to Aaron Wilson, the Titans are signing P Ty Zentner to the practice squad.

He was one of more than half a dozen punters who worked out for Tennessee yesterday as they search for a replacement for P Ryan Stonehouse, who’s out for the year with a knee injury.

The Titans confirmed the move and announced they have also promoted LB Otis Reese IV from the practice squad to the active roster, along with signing LB JoJo Domann to the practice squad.

Zentner, 25, signed with the Eagles as an undrafted free agent following the 2023 NFL Draft. He was waived during camp and signed with the Texans, who waived him again coming out of the preseason.

Houston re-signed Zentner to the practice squad but quickly promoted him to the active roster. However, he was waived in October.

In 2023, Zenter has appeared in four games for the Titans and punted 14 times with a 42.1 average, two touchbacks and two kicks placed inside the 20.