Titans Signing QB Matt Barkley

Veteran NFL QB Matt Barkley announced he has signed with the Titans.

The next episode.. I’ve signed with the @Titans! — Matt Barkley (@MattBarkley) August 5, 2021

Tennessee had previously been holding a backup quarterback competition between Logan Woodside and DeShone Kizer, so Barkley’s arrival should shake that up.

Barkley, 30, is a former fourth-round pick by the Eagles of the 2013 NFL Draft. He spent two years with the Eagles before he was traded to the Cardinals in return for a seventh-round pick at the start of 2015 season.

Barkley had brief stints with the Bears and 40ers before signing a two-year, $3.35 million contract with the Bengals. Unfortunately, Cincinnati placed him on injured reserve coming out of the preseason and later waived him with an injury settlement.

The Bills signed Barkley to a contract a few weeks after Derek Anderson got hurt. He signed a two-year extension with the team in 2018.

For his career, Barkley has appeared in 19 games and completed 58.4 percent of his pass attempts for 2,699 yards, 11 touchdowns and 22 interceptions.