Titans Still Open To Trading Derrick Henry, Ryan Tannehill?

According to Jason La Canfora, he’s heard from other NFL executives that the Titans are still open to trading RB Derrick Henry.

La Canfora adds Titans QB Ryan Tannehill is also viewed as available by other teams. He notes it’s possible the Titans could move up for their quarterback of the future, as some reports have indicated they checked in on the price for the No. 3 pick.

La Canfora writes the Titans could also trade down from No. 11 and target Tennessee QB Hendon Hooker, who’s recovering from a torn ACL, to sit and learn while Tannehill finishes out his contract.

Although the Titans spent a third-round pick on QB Malik Willis last year, La Canfora mentions the new front office doesn’t seem to be impressed with him.

Henry popped up in trade rumors around the Combine but since then new GM Ran Carthon and HC Mike Vrabel have downplayed the idea that either he or Tannehill is available. They also notably haven’t outright committed to either being on the team in 2023.

Henry, 29, is a former second-round pick of the Titans back in 2016. He finished the final year of his four-year, $5.407 million rookie contract and was set to be an unrestricted free agent when the Titans franchised him.

In July of 2020, Henry signed a four-year, $50 million contract with the Titans that included $25.5 million in guaranteed money.

In 2022, Henry appeared in 16 games for the Titans and rushed for 1,538 yards on 349 carries (4.4 YPC) to go along with 33 receptions for 398 yards receiving and 13 touchdowns.

Tannehill, 34, is a former first-round pick of the Dolphins back in 2012. After six seasons, Miami traded Tannehill to the Titans in 2019 for draft compensation.

As a part of the trade, Tannehill reworked his contract to a one-year, $1.875 million deal with the potential for more incentives. He then signed a four-year, $118 million deal in 2020.

Tannehill was set to make a base salary of $24.5 million in 2021 when he restructured his deal. He’s due $27 million in the final year of his deal in 2023.

In 2022, Tannehill appeared in 12 games for the Titans and completed 65.2 percent of his passes for 2,536 yards, 13 touchdowns, and six interceptions to go along with 98 yards rushing and two touchdowns.

