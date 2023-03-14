Titans To Sign LB Azeez Al-Shaair

Dianna Russini reports that the Titans are expected to sign 49ers LB Azeez Al-Shaair to an undisclosed contract.

Al-Shaair, 25, originally signed on with the 49ers as an undrafted free agent out of Florida Atlantic back in 2019. He will be an unrestricted free agent in 2023.

Al-Shaair returned to San Francisco on a one-year restricted deal last year. He was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time.

In 2022, Azeez Al-Shaair appeared in 12 games for the 49ers and recorded 44 tackles, no sacks and a fumble recovery.