Titans To Start QB Will Levis In Week 18

Titans HC Brian Callahan announced they are planning to start QB Will Levis in Week 18’s season-finale against the Texans, per Jim Wyatt of the team’s site.

Earlier this week, Callahan said they also plan on Levis splitting time with QB Mason Rudolph in Sunday’s game, so Levis will get the first crack against Houston.

Callahan reiterated Rudolph will also get playing time, per Wyatt.

Callahan said Levis earned the right to play and mentioned the fact that Tennessee lost the last two games since benching Levis for Rudolph factored into his decision.

“I want to give Will another shot to play,” Callahan said. “He’s earned the right to play a little bit more football. The way he has handled this has been professional.”

Levis, 25, originally began his college career at Penn State before transferring to Kentucky for the 2021 season. He started two seasons for the Wildcats. The Titans selected him in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

He’s in the second year of a four-year $9,542,166 rookie contract with a $3,939,757 signing bonus.

In 2024, Levis has appeared in 11 games for the Titans and completed 63.7 percent of his passes for 1,916 yards, 12 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. He’s also rushed 41 times for 175 yards.