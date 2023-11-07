Titans Waive DT Naquan Jones

According to Tom Pelissero, the Titans are waiving DT Naquan Jones.

It’s a bit of a surprise, as Jones had had a solid rotational role for the team over the past few seasons.

He could draw some interest on the waiver wire.

Jones, 25, wound up going undrafted out of Michigan State back in April of 2021. He later signed a rookie contract with the Titans a few weeks later.

Tennessee opted to waive Jones coming out of the preseason, but quickly re-signed him to their practice squad. He was later promoted to the active roster, where he’s been ever since.

In 2023, Jones has appeared in eight games for the Titans and recorded eight total tackles.