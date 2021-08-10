Titans Waive/Injured TE Donnie Ernsberger

The Tennessee Titans announced Wednesday that they’ve waived TE Donnie Ernsberger with an injury designation.

Should Ernsberger clear waivers on Monday, he would revert to the team’s injured reserve list.

Ernsberger, 24, wound up signing on with the Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent out of Western Michigan back in April of last year. He signed a three-year $1.71 million contract with the Buccaneers but was waived with an injury designation.

Ernsberger later reverted to the Buccaneers’ injured reserve list before being waived with a settlement. The Jaguars claimed him off of waivers and it took until last week for him to secure an opportunity with the Titans.

During his college career at Western Michigan, Ernsberger caught 45 passes for 528 yards receiving and five touchdowns over the course of 24 games.

In 2018, Ernsberger appeared in two games for the Buccaneers but did not catch a pass.