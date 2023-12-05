Titans Waive LB Monty Rice

The Tennessee Titans announced Tuesday that they’ve placed LB Monty Rice on waivers.

Rice, 24, was a three-year starter at Georgia, the team leader in tackles in 2019, and a team captain in 2020. The Titans drafted Rice with pick No. 92 overall in the 2021 draft.

Rice signed a four-year deal worth $4,848,858 that includes a signing bonus of $886,442.

In 2023, Rice has appeared in 12 games for the Titans and recorded 26 tackles.