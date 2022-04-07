Titans Waive OT Brandon Kemp

The Tennessee Titans announced Thursday that they’ve placed OT Brandon Kemp on waivers.
Kemp, 25, wound up going undrafted out of Valdosta State back in 2020. He later signed a rookie contract with the Titans and has been on and off of their roster ever since.
Tennessee re-signed Kemp to a futures contract last year. He was placed on injured reserve at the start of training camp.
Kemp has yet to appear in an NFL game.
