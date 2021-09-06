Titans Waive Two Including CB Chris Jones, Activate TE Geoff Swaim From COVID-19 List

According to Tom Pelissero, the Titans are waiving CB Chris Jones.

The Titans confirmed the move and announced they have also activated TE Geoff Swaim from the COVID-19 list while waiving LB Justin March-Lillard.

The @Titans have activated TE Geoff Swaim from the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Also, the team has waived DB Chris Jones, LB Justin March-Lillard. READ https://t.co/YPTz1hHZXv pic.twitter.com/CINDxUTBGQ — Jim Wyatt (@jwyattsports) September 6, 2021

Pelissero adds it’s possible Jones could be claimed as a number of teams need help at cornerback.

Jones, 26, wound up signing on with the Lions as an undrafted free agent out of Nebraska back in 2018. He agreed to a three-year, $1.71 million contract with the Lions but was waived coming out of the preseason.

Jones later signed to the Cardinals’ practice squad and was signed to the active roster late in 2018. He bounced on and off the roster in 2019 before being waived coming out of camp and re-signed to the practice squad. However, the Lions signed him to their active roster soon after.

Detroit elected to waive Jones after a couple of months and he was claimed by the Vikings. Minnesota declined to tender him as a restricted free agent this offseason and he signed a one-year deal with the Titans.

In 2020, Jones appeared in 8 games for the Vikings and one game for the Lions, recording 19 total tackles.

Swaim, 27, is a former seventh-round pick of the Cowboys back in 2015. He finished the final year of his four-year, $2,334,732 contract and made a base salary of $705,000 for the 2018 season before signing a two-year, $6.6 million deal with the Jaguars in 2019.

Unfortunately, Jacksonville released Swaim after just one season. He caught on with the Titans for the 2020 season and re-signed on a one-year deal for 2021.

In 2020, Swaim appeared in 10 games for the Titans and caught nine passes for 83 yards receiving and one touchdown.