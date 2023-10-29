Titans Will Continue To Listen To Trade Offers For Derrick Henry, Have Received One Offer

Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the Titans did, in fact, inform RB Derrick Henry this week they aren’t shopping him in trade talks.

However, Tennessee has received at least one offer for Henry and will continue to listen to offers for most of the players on their roster, including Henry, before Tuesday’s trade deadline.

According to NFL Network, the Titans have a high price tag for Henry and are looking for more than a mid-round pick.

Any team trading for Henry would need to pick up the remaining $5.83 million unless the Titans are willing to eat a portion of his deal.

Henry, 29, is a former second-round pick of the Titans back in 2016 out of Alabama. He finished the final year of his four-year, $5.407 million rookie contract and was set to be an unrestricted free agent when the Titans franchised him.

In July 2020, Henry signed a four-year, $50 million contract with the Titans that included $25.5 million in guaranteed money.

He’s in the final year of that deal and slated to make a base salary of $10.5 million before becoming an unrestricted free agent in 2024.

In 2023, Henry has appeared in six games for the Titans and rushed for 425 yards on 98 carries (4.3 YPC) and three touchdowns to go along with 11 receptions on 13 targets for 117 yards receiving.