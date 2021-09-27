Titans WR A.J. Brown Week To Week With Hamstring Injury

Adam Schefter reports that Titans’ WR A.J. Brown is considered week to week after he left Sunday’s game against the Colts with a hamstring injury.

Brown, 24, is a former second-round pick of the Titans back in 2019. He’s entering the third year of his four-year, $5,506,368 rookie contract including a $2,130,812 signing bonus.

In 2021, Brown has appeared in three games for the Titans and caught seven passes for 92 yards receiving and one touchdown. He has also rushed for three yards on one carry.