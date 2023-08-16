Titans WR Treylon Burks Suffered LCL Sprain

According to Ian Rapoport, Titans WR Treylon Burks suffered an LCL sprain during Wednesday’s practice.

Rapoport notes that Burks should miss a few weeks, but avoided a major injury.

Turron Davenport notes Burks made a touchdown reception in practice and had to be assisted off of the field with the help of trainers, who were inspecting his left knee.

Adam Schefter reports Burks was eventually carted off of the practice field.

Burks, 22, was a two-year starter at Arkansas and was first-team All-SEC in 2021 and twice named All-SEC second-team in 2019 and 2020. The Titans traded up and used the No. 18 overall pick on him in the 2022 draft.

Burks signed a four-year, $14,369,584 contract that includes $7,630,607. There is also a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2025.

In 2022, Burks appeared in 11 games for the Titans and caught 33 passes for 444 yards (13.5 YPC) and one touchdown, to go along with four carries for 47 yards and no touchdowns.