Tom Brady “Definitely” Would Consider Playing Past Age 45

Buccaneers QB Tom Brady has said for a while now that his goal is to play until he’s 45, which would mean two more seasons for the current 43-year-old.

But asked on Monday as he prepares for his 10th Super Bowl, Brady said if he’s still playing at a high level he would “definitely” like to keep playing beyond 45, per Doug Kyed.

“It has to be 100 percent commitment on my part to keep doing it,” Brady added via Karen Guregian.

Few quarterbacks ever have played as long as Brady has and almost none have continued to play at as high a level as he has maintained. Despite switching teams for the first time in his career, Brady still led Tampa Bay to the Super Bowl and was incredibly productive during the regular season.

The future Hall of Famer will turn 45 just before the start of the 2022 season but it sounds like as long as he stays healthy and doesn’t slow down that playing for even longer could be on the table.

Brady, 43, is a former sixth-round pick of the Patriots back in 2000. He was in the final year of his two-year, $41 million contract when he agreed to another two-year extension in 2017.

Brady made $23 million for the 2019 season and was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent last offseason when he agreed to a fully guaranteed two-year, $50 million deal with the Buccaneers.

In 2020, Brady appeared in all 16 games for the Buccaneers and threw for 4,057 yards, 24 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He also rushed for 34 yards and three touchdowns.