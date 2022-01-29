Tom Brady Has Told Bucs GM No Final Decision Has Been Made Regarding Retirement

Michael Silver is reporting that Tom Brady has contacted Buccaneers GM Jason Licht and told him that no final decision regarding retirement has been made at this time.

Silver says’ Brady disputed the ESPN report and Licht plans to respect Brady’s process and wait for a definitive answer from him when he’s ready to make that known.

Rick Stroud has confirmed Silver’s report that Brady has spoken with Licht and told him he has not made up his mind yet.

Kylen Mills spoke with Tom Brady Sr, who said that his son is not retiring. Brady Sr added that an online publication started circulating an unsubstantiated rumor.

Jeff Howe reports that Brady called the Bucs this afternoon to inform them that he’s “not even close to making a decision about retirement.”

Buccaneers HC Bruce Arians tell Jenna Laine that Brady isn’t close to a decision: “He hasn’t. Not even close to making up his mind yet. He told us.”

Mike Giardi also got a quote from Tom Brady Sr. who said: "This story Mike is total conjecture. Tommy has not made a final decision one way or the other and anybody else that says that he has is absolutely wrong."

Adam Schefter and Jeff Darlington reported that Brady is set to retire after 22 seasons in the league.

Brady’s agent later issued the following statement:

Statement from Tom Brady’s agent Don Yee: pic.twitter.com/vbUhSToYtT — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 29, 2022

Brady’s company TB12 initially posted a tweet about his career, but they have since deleted it.

Brady, 44, is a former sixth-round pick of the Patriots back in 2000. He was in the final year of his two-year, $41 million contract when he agreed to another two-year extension in 2017.

Brady made $23 million for the 2019 season and was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent in 2020 when he agreed to a fully guaranteed two-year, $50 million deal with the Buccaneers.

For his career, Brady threw for 84,250 yards, 624 touchdowns, 203 interceptions while completing 64.2 percent of his passes. He was a seven-time Super Bowl champion, a five-time Super Bowl MVP, a three-time MVP, 15-time Pro Bowler and made six All-Pro teams in his career.

Brady is the all-time leader in touchdown passes and yards.

