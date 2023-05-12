Tom Brady In Talks To Buy Limited Stake In Raiders

ESPN’s Seth Wickersham and Adam Schefter are reporting that Tom Brady is in “deep discussions” to purchase a limited stake in the Las Vegas Raiders.

According to ESPN, discussions between the two parties have been going on for weeks now, but could soon reach a resolution. A source with direct knowledge tells ESPN that Brady’s investment is expected to be “passive” and he would not have any operational control or authority over the club in business or football matters.

Brady and Raiders owner Mark Davis already have a professional relationship after Brady bought a stake in the WNBA’s Las Vegas Aces.

If the deal goes through, Brady would be vetted by the NFL and need at least 24 current team owners to approve.

Brady signed a 10-year, $375 million contract with Fox, which is set to start next year. A source tells ESPN that Fox has “blessed” the arrangement with the Raiders.

There is a policy about team ownership overlapping with media employment. However, multiple reports have said that this shouldn’t be an issue.

Brady retired from the NFL this offseason.

Brady, 45, is a former sixth-round pick of the Patriots back in 2000. He was in the final year of his two-year, $41 million contract when he agreed to another two-year extension in 2017.

Brady made $23 million for the 2019 season and was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent in 2020 when he agreed to a fully guaranteed two-year, $50 million deal with the Buccaneers.

Brady was set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2023.

In 2022, Brady appeared in 17 games for the Buccaneers and completed 66.8 percent of his passes for 4,694 yards, 25 touchdowns, and nine interceptions.

For his career, Brady has thrown for 89,214 yards, 649 touchdowns and 212 interceptions while completing 64.3 percent of his passes. He was a seven-time Super Bowl champion, a five-time Super Bowl MVP, a three-time MVP, 15-time Pro Bowler, and made six All-Pro teams in his career.