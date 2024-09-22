Tom Brady Would Be Barred From Playing If Approved As Raiders Minority Owner

According to Jonathan Jones, if/when Tom Brady‘s minority stake in the Raiders is approved, it would officially end any possibility of Brady staging another comeback.

Jones points out there was a possibility at one point that Brady could still play for the Raiders if 24 owners voted to approve the comeback even if Brady was a Raiders minority owner.

Now that loophole has been closed as of July last year. The league finance committee passed a rule prohibiting employees who are not family members of the team’s owner from owning equity in a team.

Brady, or any other player, would be considered an employee in relation to this rule, according to Jones.

The odds of another Brady comeback have never seemed high, but it’s a rumor that hasn’t quite died and one Brady himself hasn’t necessarily shut down.

Once (if) Brady is approved as a minority owner of the Raiders, which Jones says could be in October or December at the league meetings, that chance will officially be gone for good.

Brady, 47, is a former sixth-round pick of the Patriots back in 2000. He was in the final year of his two-year, $41 million contract when he agreed to another two-year extension in 2017.

Brady made $23 million for the 2019 season and was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent in 2020 when he agreed to a fully guaranteed two-year, $50 million deal with the Buccaneers.

Brady was set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2023 when he retired.

In 2022, Brady appeared in 17 games for the Buccaneers and completed 66.8 percent of his passes for 4,694 yards, 25 touchdowns, and nine interceptions.

For his career, Brady has thrown for 89,214 yards, 649 touchdowns and 212 interceptions while completing 64.3 percent of his passes. He was a seven-time Super Bowl champion, a five-time Super Bowl MVP, a three-time MVP, 15-time Pro Bowler, and made six All-Pro teams in his career.