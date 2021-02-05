Top 50 Players In Merchandise Sales

The NFL Players Association’s Top 50 players in terms of merchandise sales on Friday for the period of March 1, 2020 — through November 20, 2020.

According to the NFLPA, the list is based on: “The NFLPA Top 50 Player Sales List is the only verified ranking of all officially licensed, NFL player-branded merchandise sold from online and traditional retail outlets as reported by over 80 NFLPA licensees such as Fanatics, Outerstuff, Nike, Fathead, FOCO and Funko. Licensed product categories included trading cards, men’s, women’s and youth game jerseys, T-shirts and hoodies, backpacks, wall decals, pennants, collectible figurines, matted and framed photos, bobbleheads, plush, drinkware, pet products, and many more.”

Rank Player Team
1 Tom Brady Tampa Bay Buccaneers
2 Patrick Mahomes II Kansas City Chiefs
3 Lamar Jackson Baltimore Ravens
4 Tua Tagovailoa Miami Dolphins
5 Joe Burrow Cincinnati Bengals
6 Ezekiel Elliott Dallas Cowboys
7 Russell Wilson Seattle Seahawks
8 Aaron Rodgers Green Bay Packers
9 George Kittle San Francisco 49ers
10 Cam Newton New England Patriots
11 Dak Prescott Dallas Cowboys
12 Josh Jacobs Las Vegas Raiders
13 Josh Allen Buffalo Bills
14 Julian Edelman New England Patriots
15 Baker Mayfield Cleveland Browns
16 JuJu Smith-Schuster Pittsburgh Steelers
17 CeeDee Lamb Dallas Cowboys
18 Drew Brees New Orleans Saints
19 Jimmy Garoppolo San Francisco 49ers
20 Rob Gronkowski Tampa Bay Buccaneers
21 Julio Jones Atlanta Falcons
22 Saquon Barkley New York Giants
23 Khalil Mack Chicago Bears
24 Nick Bosa San Francisco 49ers
25 T.J. Watt Pittsburgh Steelers
 
 
26 Christian McCaffrey Carolina Panthers
27 Alvin Kamara New Orleans Saints
28 Kyler Murray Arizona Cardinals
29 Travis Kelce Kansas City Chiefs
30 Odell Beckham Jr. Cleveland Browns
31 Leighton Vander Esch Dallas Cowboys
32 Aaron Donald Los Angeles Rams
33 Derrick Henry Tennessee Titans
34 Michael Thomas New Orleans Saints
35 Amari Cooper Dallas Cowboys
36 Nick Chubb Cleveland Browns
37 Carson Wentz Philadelphia Eagles
38 DK Metcalf Seattle Seahawks
39 Justin Herbert Los Angeles Chargers
40 Deshaun Watson Houston Texans
41 Derek Carr Las Vegas Raiders
42 Adam Thielen Minnesota Vikings
43 Dalvin Cook Minnesota Vikings
44 Chase Young Washington Football Team
45 Todd Gurley Atlanta Falcons
46 Mike Evans Tampa Bay Buccaneers
47 DeAndre Hopkins Arizona Cardinals
48 Joey Bosa Los Angeles Chargers
49 Ben Roethlisberger Pittsburgh Steelers
50 Davante Adams Green Bay Packers

