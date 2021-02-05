Top 50 Players In Merchandise Sales

The NFL Players Association’s Top 50 players in terms of merchandise sales on Friday for the period of March 1, 2020 — through November 20, 2020.
According to the NFLPA, the list is based on: “The NFLPA Top 50 Player Sales List is the only verified ranking of all officially licensed, NFL player-branded merchandise sold from online and traditional retail outlets as reported by over 80 NFLPA licensees such as Fanatics, Outerstuff, Nike, Fathead, FOCO and Funko. Licensed product categories included trading cards, men’s, women’s and youth game jerseys, T-shirts and hoodies, backpacks, wall decals, pennants, collectible figurines, matted and framed photos, bobbleheads, plush, drinkware, pet products, and many more.”
|Rank
|Player
|Team
|1
|Tom Brady
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|2
|Patrick Mahomes II
|Kansas City Chiefs
|3
|Lamar Jackson
|Baltimore Ravens
|4
|Tua Tagovailoa
|Miami Dolphins
|5
|Joe Burrow
|Cincinnati Bengals
|6
|Ezekiel Elliott
|Dallas Cowboys
|7
|Russell Wilson
|Seattle Seahawks
|8
|Aaron Rodgers
|Green Bay Packers
|9
|George Kittle
|San Francisco 49ers
|10
|Cam Newton
|New England Patriots
|11
|Dak Prescott
|Dallas Cowboys
|12
|Josh Jacobs
|Las Vegas Raiders
|13
|Josh Allen
|Buffalo Bills
|14
|Julian Edelman
|New England Patriots
|15
|Baker Mayfield
|Cleveland Browns
|16
|JuJu Smith-Schuster
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|17
|CeeDee Lamb
|Dallas Cowboys
|18
|Drew Brees
|New Orleans Saints
|19
|Jimmy Garoppolo
|San Francisco 49ers
|20
|Rob Gronkowski
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|21
|Julio Jones
|Atlanta Falcons
|22
|Saquon Barkley
|New York Giants
|23
|Khalil Mack
|Chicago Bears
|24
|Nick Bosa
|San Francisco 49ers
|25
|T.J. Watt
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|26
|Christian McCaffrey
|Carolina Panthers
|27
|Alvin Kamara
|New Orleans Saints
|28
|Kyler Murray
|Arizona Cardinals
|29
|Travis Kelce
|Kansas City Chiefs
|30
|Odell Beckham Jr.
|Cleveland Browns
|31
|Leighton Vander Esch
|Dallas Cowboys
|32
|Aaron Donald
|Los Angeles Rams
|33
|Derrick Henry
|Tennessee Titans
|34
|Michael Thomas
|New Orleans Saints
|35
|Amari Cooper
|Dallas Cowboys
|36
|Nick Chubb
|Cleveland Browns
|37
|Carson Wentz
|Philadelphia Eagles
|38
|DK Metcalf
|Seattle Seahawks
|39
|Justin Herbert
|Los Angeles Chargers
|40
|Deshaun Watson
|Houston Texans
|41
|Derek Carr
|Las Vegas Raiders
|42
|Adam Thielen
|Minnesota Vikings
|43
|Dalvin Cook
|Minnesota Vikings
|44
|Chase Young
|Washington Football Team
|45
|Todd Gurley
|Atlanta Falcons
|46
|Mike Evans
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|47
|DeAndre Hopkins
|Arizona Cardinals
|48
|Joey Bosa
|Los Angeles Chargers
|49
|Ben Roethlisberger
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|50
|Davante Adams
|Green Bay Packers