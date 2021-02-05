Top 50 Players In Merchandise Sales

The NFL Players Association’s Top 50 players in terms of merchandise sales on Friday for the period of March 1, 2020 — through November 20, 2020.

According to the NFLPA, the list is based on: “The NFLPA Top 50 Player Sales List is the only verified ranking of all officially licensed, NFL player-branded merchandise sold from online and traditional retail outlets as reported by over 80 NFLPA licensees such as Fanatics, Outerstuff, Nike, Fathead, FOCO and Funko. Licensed product categories included trading cards, men’s, women’s and youth game jerseys, T-shirts and hoodies, backpacks, wall decals, pennants, collectible figurines, matted and framed photos, bobbleheads, plush, drinkware, pet products, and many more.”

Rank Player Team 1 Tom Brady Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2 Patrick Mahomes II Kansas City Chiefs 3 Lamar Jackson Baltimore Ravens 4 Tua Tagovailoa Miami Dolphins 5 Joe Burrow Cincinnati Bengals 6 Ezekiel Elliott Dallas Cowboys 7 Russell Wilson Seattle Seahawks 8 Aaron Rodgers Green Bay Packers 9 George Kittle San Francisco 49ers 10 Cam Newton New England Patriots 11 Dak Prescott Dallas Cowboys 12 Josh Jacobs Las Vegas Raiders 13 Josh Allen Buffalo Bills 14 Julian Edelman New England Patriots 15 Baker Mayfield Cleveland Browns 16 JuJu Smith-Schuster Pittsburgh Steelers 17 CeeDee Lamb Dallas Cowboys 18 Drew Brees New Orleans Saints 19 Jimmy Garoppolo San Francisco 49ers 20 Rob Gronkowski Tampa Bay Buccaneers 21 Julio Jones Atlanta Falcons 22 Saquon Barkley New York Giants 23 Khalil Mack Chicago Bears 24 Nick Bosa San Francisco 49ers 25 T.J. Watt Pittsburgh Steelers