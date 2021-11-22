Torn ACL Confirmed For Packers OL Elgton Jenkins

According to Adam Schefter, tests have confirmed Packers OL Elgton Jenkins tore his ACL in Sunday’s loss to the Vikings.

Expect Green Bay to place Jenkins on injured reserve shortly. A typical ACL recovery is 9-12 months, so this could affect the 2022 season for Jenkins.

Jenkins, 25, was the No. 44 overall pick by the Packers out of Mississippi State in 2019. He received the Kent Hull Trophy for the top offensive lineman in Mississippi, was a 2018 First-Team All-American by The Athletic, and a Fourth-Team All-American by Phil Steele.

Jenkins signed a four-year, $6,782,618 rookie contract with the Packers that included a $2,952,812 signing bonus.

In 2021, Jenkins has appeared in and started eight games for the Packers. Pro Football Focus has him rated as the No. 7 tackle out of 80 qualifying players.