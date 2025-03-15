TRADE: 49ers Trading RFA Jordan Mason To Vikings

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the 49ers are trading restricted free agent RB Jordan Mason to the Vikings.

According to Rapoport, Mason will sign a two-year contract worth $7 million fully guaranteed and can be worth up to $12 million.

Adam Schefter has the full trade details:

Vikings get:

RB Jordan Mason

2025 6th-rd pick

49ers get:

2025 5th-rd pick

2026 6th-rd pick

San Francisco placed a second-round tender on Mason, which would have cost them $5.346 million in 2025 and entitle the 49ers to a second-round pick if another team signed him to an offer sheet.

However, it looks like the 49ers and Vikings were able to hammer out a trade.

Mason, 25, wound up signing with the 49ers as an undrafted free agent out of Georgia Tech following the 2022 draft. He made the team’s initial 53-man roster and has been with them ever since.

Throughout his four-year career at Georgia Tech, Mason appeared in 43 games and rushed for 2,349 yards on 449 carries (5.2 YPC) and 17 touchdowns. He also added 197 yards receiving on 26 receptions and an additional touchdown.

In 2025, Mason appeared in 12 games for the 49ers, rushing 153 times for 789 yards and three touchdowns. He added 11 catches on 14 targets for 91 yards.