TRADE: Bears Trading DE Robert Quinn To Eagles

According to Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo, the Bears are trading DE Robert Quinn to the Eagles.

Adam Schefter says the Eagles are sending a fourth-round pick back to Chicago for Quinn. Garafolo adds the Bears are taking on most of Quinn’s salary as well, as he had a $13 million base salary this season and was still due about half of it.

It’s a big-name veteran addition for Philadelphia as they look to fortify their pass rush in what looks like a potential contending year for them.

Meanwhile, Chicago will likely get picks to continue their rebuild.

After initially rebuffing interest in Quinn this offseason, the Bears had changed course recently and were more open to moving the veteran.

Quinn, 32, is a former first-round pick of the Rams back in 2011. Los Angeles traded him to the Dolphins in 2018 for fourth- and sixth-round picks.

From there, the Dolphins traded Quinn to the Cowboys in 2019 and he played out the final year of his four-year, $66.575 million extension. He later signed a five-year, $70 million contract that included $30 million guaranteed with the Bears in 2020.

In 2022, Quinn has appeared in seven games for the Bears and recorded eight total tackles and one sack.