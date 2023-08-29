TRADE: Broncos Trade TE Albert Okwuegbunam To Eagles

According to Adam Schefter, the Broncos are trading TE Albert Okwuegbunam and a 2025 seventh-round pick to the Eagles in exchange for a 2025 sixth-round pick.

This comes after Denver was reportedly set to waive Okwuegbunam earlier today.

Schefter confirmed the Broncos were planning to waive Okwuebunam, but they received interest from Philadelphia before officially turning his name to the league office.

Okwuegbunam, 25, was a three-year starter at Missouri and earned second-team All-SEC honors in 2017. The Broncos selected him with the No. 118 pick in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Okwuegbunam is entering the final year of his four-year, $4,044,042 rookie contract that included a $749,042 signing bonus.

In 2022, Okwuegbunam appeared in eight games for the Broncos and caught 10 passes for 95 yards receiving and one touchdown.