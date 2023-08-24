TRADE: Browns Trading QB Josh Dobbs To Cardinals

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the Browns are trading QB Josh Dobbs and a 2024 seventh-round pick to the Cardinals for a 2024 fifth-round pick.

This is the third Cardinals trade today after they moved Isaiah Simmons to the Giants and Josh Jones to the Texans.

The Cardinals have yet to name a starting quarterback with Kyler Murray still recovering from a torn ACL, so it appears as though Dobbs will be in the mix for the job with Colts MoCoy and rookie Clayton Tune.

Dobbs, 28, is a former fourth-round pick of the Steelers back in 2017. He was in the third year of his rookie contract when Pittsburgh traded him to the Jaguars in exchange for a fifth-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Jacksonville elected to waive Dobbs back in September of 2020 and was quickly claimed by the Steelers and re-signed to a one-year deal in 2021. He signed on with the Browns back in April of last year but was cut loose to make room for Deshaun Watson.

From there, the Lions signed Dobbs on to their practice squad back in December. However, he lasted just a couple weeks in Detroit before the Titans signed him to their active roster.

Dobbs joined the Browns this past March on a one-year contract.

In 2022, Dobbs appeared in two games for the Titans. He completed 40 of his 58 passes (58.8%) for 411 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions. He also added eight carries on the ground for 44 yards.