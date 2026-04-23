TRADE: Browns Trading Sixth Overall Pick To The Chiefs

The Cleveland Browns have traded the 6th overall pick to the Chiefs in exchange for the 9th, 74th and 148th selection in the 2026 draft, according to Mike Garafolo.

The Chiefs have selected LSU CB Mansoor Delane with the sixth overall pick.

Delane, 22, was a three-star recruit and the 55th-ranked cornerback in the 2022 recruiting class out of Severn, Maryland. He committed to Virginia Tech where he played three seasons before transferring to LSU for his final year and was an All-American.

Dane Brugler of The Athletic has Delane as the top cornerback in the draft with a first-round grade.

In his collegiate career, Delane appeared in 44 games over four seasons at Virginia Tech and LSU. He recorded 191 total tackles, seven tackles for loss, eight interceptions, 27 passes defended and four forced fumbles.